Market Analysts see Albemarle Corporation [ALB] falling to $195. Time to buy?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] plunged by -$19.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $188.56 during the day while it closed the day at $173.75. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The company will hold its conference call to discuss first-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 4, at 9:00 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation’s website at http://investors.albemarle.com, via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:.

Albemarle Corporation stock has also loss -14.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALB stock has declined by -30.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.26% and lost -19.88% year-on date.

The market cap for ALB stock reached $22.64 billion, with 117.16 million shares outstanding and 116.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 8800132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albemarle Corporation [ALB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $294.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $200 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $310, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 9.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALB in the course of the last twelve months was 49.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ALB stock trade performance evaluation

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.83. With this latest performance, ALB shares dropped by -19.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.82 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.34, while it was recorded at 196.35 for the last single week of trading, and 252.76 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.17 and a Gross Margin at +42.15. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.75.

Return on Total Capital for ALB is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.99. Additionally, ALB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albemarle Corporation [ALB] managed to generate an average of $363,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,408 million, or 85.80% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,174,413, which is approximately 1.73% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,206,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in ALB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.33 billion in ALB stock with ownership of nearly 56.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 494 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 10,570,319 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 7,857,949 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 81,759,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,187,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,394,446 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,041,559 shares during the same period.