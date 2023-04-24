Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] Revenue clocked in at $0.01 million, down -63.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Mangoceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MGRX] traded at a high on 04/21/23, posting a 58.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.48. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Mangoceuticals, Inc. Now Featured on Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform.

Webull’s active investors can now access Mangoceuticals, Inc profile on the leading mobile-first brokerage platform.

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) (“MangoRx” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing, marketing and selling a variety of men’s health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded “Mango,” is pleased to announce it is now participating on the new Webull Corporate Communication services platform.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 103906464 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mangoceuticals Inc. stands at 32.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 29.02%.

The market cap for MGRX stock reached $14.30 million, with 15.31 million shares outstanding and 14.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, MGRX reached a trading volume of 103906464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mangoceuticals Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1599.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has MGRX stock performed recently?

Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.50 for Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.0492 for the last single week of trading.

Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -22279.70 and a Gross Margin at +54.26. Mangoceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22352.11.

Return on Total Capital for MGRX is now -402.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -550.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -669.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -389.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.47. Additionally, MGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mangoceuticals Inc. [MGRX] managed to generate an average of -$999,027 per employee.Mangoceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.