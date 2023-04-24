Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Is Currently -2.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] slipped around -0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.96 at the close of the session, down -2.36%. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Kinross to announce Q1 results on May 9, 2023.

Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders Meeting materials are now available.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:.

Kinross Gold Corporation stock is now 21.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KGC Stock saw the intraday high of $5.04 and lowest of $4.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.97, which means current price is +45.88% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.26M shares, KGC reached a trading volume of 14217457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $5.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on KGC stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KGC shares from 7 to 5.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 48.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has KGC stock performed recently?

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.12. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 4.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.34. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]

There are presently around $3,686 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 138,887,054, which is approximately -0.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 70,356,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.7 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $241.39 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 2.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 54,810,432 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 75,018,066 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 560,449,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 690,277,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,876,769 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 16,082,240 shares during the same period.