JP Morgan slashes price target on XPO Inc. [XPO] – find out why.

XPO Inc. [NYSE: XPO] gained 7.92% or 3.23 points to close at $44.02 with a heavy trading volume of 9362158 shares. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM that XPO Appoints Dave Bates as Chief Operating Officer.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “Dave is a high-impact executive with a strong track record of driving excellence in all aspects of LTL operations. We’re delighted that he’ll be leading our operations in creating ongoing value for our customers and investors.”.

It opened the trading session at $42.80, the shares rose to $44.79 and dropped to $42.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPO points out that the company has recorded 63.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, XPO reached to a volume of 9362158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPO Inc. [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $45.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XPO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for XPO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on XPO stock. On February 14, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for XPO shares from 44 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for XPO stock

XPO Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.19. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 38.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.89 for XPO Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.99, while it was recorded at 37.55 for the last single week of trading, and 33.55 for the last 200 days.

XPO Inc. [XPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. XPO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 11.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 320.65. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $8,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.XPO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

XPO Inc. [XPO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Inc. go to -2.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPO Inc. [XPO]

There are presently around $4,793 million, or 93.10% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 12,675,369, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,244,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.0 million in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $473.28 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly 3.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 13,552,036 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 8,990,623 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 86,341,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,883,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,282,291 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 4,160,206 shares during the same period.