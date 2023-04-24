JMP Securities slashes price target on Shopify Inc. [SHOP] – find out why.

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] traded at a high on 04/21/23, posting a 1.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.94. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Shopify to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results May 4, 2023.

Internet, Everywhere–(Newsfile Corp. – April 13, 2023) – Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce, plans to announce financial results for its first quarter, which ended March 31, 2023, after markets close on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Shopify’s management team will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter results at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify’s website at https://investors.shopify.com/news-and-events/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12149032 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shopify Inc. stands at 3.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for SHOP stock reached $61.21 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.57M shares, SHOP reached a trading volume of 12149032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shopify Inc. [SHOP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $49.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SHOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04.

How has SHOP stock performed recently?

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.14, while it was recorded at 48.74 for the last single week of trading, and 38.07 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shopify Inc. [SHOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +48.52. Shopify Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.79.

Return on Total Capital for SHOP is now -6.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shopify Inc. [SHOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.95. Additionally, SHOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shopify Inc. [SHOP] managed to generate an average of -$298,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings analysis for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shopify Inc. go to 11.84%.

Insider trade positions for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]

There are presently around $37,447 million, or 65.80% of SHOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 72,447,961, which is approximately 12.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 69,473,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.06 billion in SHOP stock with ownership of nearly 18.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shopify Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in Shopify Inc. [NYSE:SHOP] by around 114,948,673 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 81,513,678 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 568,694,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 765,156,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOP stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,342,445 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 18,773,840 shares during the same period.