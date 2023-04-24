Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] moved down -1.74: Why It’s Important

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] loss -1.74% or -0.03 points to close at $1.69 with a heavy trading volume of 11417061 shares. The company report on April 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for March 2023.

131 Bitcoin mined in March.

At 9,133 BTC, Hut 8 continues to hold the largest amount of self-mined Bitcoin in reserve of any publicly-traded company.

It opened the trading session at $1.72, the shares rose to $1.77 and dropped to $1.665, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUT points out that the company has recorded -11.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -116.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.84M shares, HUT reached to a volume of 11417061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for HUT stock

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.66. With this latest performance, HUT shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7564, while it was recorded at 1.8660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7780 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]

There are presently around $25 million, or 9.78% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 2,118,661, which is approximately -18.25% of the company’s market cap and around 5.84% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,552,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 million in HUT stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.54 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly 10.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 3,987,390 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,552,275 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 5,525,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,065,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 459,443 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,839,840 shares during the same period.