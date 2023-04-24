Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell -18.87% so far this year. What now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a low on 04/21/23, posting a -1.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.44. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDENDS ON ITS COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCKS.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock (Nasdaq: HBAN) of $0.155 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 19, 2023.

In addition, the Board declared quarterly cash dividends on six series of its preferred stock.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13493212 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at 3.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.34%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $16.86 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.13M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 13493212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $13.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $13.50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on HBAN stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBAN shares from 15.50 to 14.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.78, while it was recorded at 11.64 for the last single week of trading, and 13.76 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.32. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.21.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

There are presently around $13,467 million, or 83.70% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,503,604, which is approximately 1.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 136,933,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $868.38 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 5.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 501 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 48,362,179 shares. Additionally, 330 investors decreased positions by around 44,627,644 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 1,084,198,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,177,187,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,446,910 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,839,964 shares during the same period.