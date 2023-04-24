FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell -26.62% so far this year. What now?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] price plunged by -1.45 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM that FuelCell Energy Reports First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights(All comparisons are year-over-year unless otherwise noted).

A sum of 9097464 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.10M shares. FuelCell Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $2.08 and dropped to a low of $2.02 until finishing in the latest session at $2.04.

The one-year FCEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.42. The average equity rating for FCEL stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $3.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

FCEL Stock Performance Analysis:

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.11. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -27.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.96 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FuelCell Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

FCEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $375 million, or 44.90% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,346,213, which is approximately 0.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,273,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.08 million in FCEL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.19 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 18.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 19,829,667 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 12,045,266 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 151,711,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,586,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,124,490 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,731,006 shares during the same period.