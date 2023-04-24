For Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD], Analyst sees a rise to $19. What next?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] loss -1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $13.58 price per share at the time. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 4:02 PM that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TO REPORT FIRST-QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON FRIDAY, MAY 5.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will report its first-quarter 2023 results on Friday, May 5, 2023, before the market open. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Links to the live webcast of the conference call as well as the earnings materials will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.wbd.com/.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until May 13, 2023. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing +1 800-770-2030 or +1 647-362-9199 using playback passcode 1493434. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website for twelve months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. represents 2.44 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.68 billion with the latest information. WBD stock price has been found in the range of $13.46 to $13.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.59M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 16059152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $20.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for WBD stock

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.72, while it was recorded at 14.10 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.88 and a Gross Margin at +18.21. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.80.

Return on Total Capital for WBD is now -3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.69. Additionally, WBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] managed to generate an average of -$196,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

There are presently around $18,988 million, or 56.30% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 213,074,622, which is approximately 20.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 164,247,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.46 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 1.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 155,373,289 shares. Additionally, 901 investors decreased positions by around 113,028,788 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 1,129,817,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,398,219,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,266,108 shares, while 228 institutional investors sold positions of 29,814,305 shares during the same period.