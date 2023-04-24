For Macy’s Inc. [M], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] loss -1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $17.07 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM that FIT PRESENTS FUTURE OF FASHION CELEBRATION AND HONORS HOSTED BY ASHLEY GRAHAM, HONORING KARLIE KLOSS AND VICTOR GLEMAUD.

Runway Show Presented by Macy’s to Feature Designs from Class of 2023Fashion Design BFA Program; Macy’s to Present Student Awards.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Macy’s Inc. represents 297.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.71 billion with the latest information. M stock price has been found in the range of $17.02 to $17.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.83M shares, M reached a trading volume of 10416296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $23.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on M stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 8.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for M stock

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.27 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.43, while it was recorded at 17.57 for the last single week of trading, and 19.67 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.98. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -7.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $3,783 million, or 83.60% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,341,860, which is approximately 7.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,178,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $446.86 million in M stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $180.53 million in M stock with ownership of nearly 0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 32,781,008 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 30,049,877 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 158,795,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,626,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,300,313 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,487,523 shares during the same period.