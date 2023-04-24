For Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO], Analyst sees a rise to $69. What next?

Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE: BRO] gained 0.90% on the last trading session, reaching $61.40 price per share at the time. The company report on April 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the appointment of Robert Mathis as chief legal officer.

Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, remarked, “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Robert as our chief legal officer and a member of our senior leadership team. Brown & Brown was built on a foundation deeply rooted in honesty and integrity, and Robert’s more than 30 years as a legal professional well positions him to continue upholding the high standards of business ethics that we have throughout our Company.”.

Brown & Brown Inc. represents 278.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.30 billion with the latest information. BRO stock price has been found in the range of $60.43 to $61.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, BRO reached a trading volume of 8431400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRO shares is $66.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brown & Brown Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Brown & Brown Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on BRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brown & Brown Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for BRO stock

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, BRO shares gained by 11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.96 for Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.02, while it was recorded at 60.56 for the last single week of trading, and 59.62 for the last 200 days.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.92 and a Gross Margin at +94.80. Brown & Brown Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.44.

Return on Total Capital for BRO is now 15.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.80. Additionally, BRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO] managed to generate an average of $43,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Brown & Brown Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brown & Brown Inc. go to 13.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brown & Brown Inc. [BRO]

There are presently around $12,773 million, or 75.10% of BRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,779,153, which is approximately 1.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 17,261,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in BRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in BRO stock with ownership of nearly 1.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brown & Brown Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Brown & Brown Inc. [NYSE:BRO] by around 20,901,791 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 11,479,098 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 175,643,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,024,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRO stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,054,779 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,163,965 shares during the same period.