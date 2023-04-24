For Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] price plunged by -3.21 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Bionano Announces Presentation of OGM Utility Across Cancer Genomics Research Applications at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

A sponsored session will feature Dr. Ben Finlay from Sanford Burnham Prebys Institute, Dr. Marc Henri Stern from Institut Curie and Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna from MD Anderson Cancer Center presenting on the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) across cancer therapy research and development applications.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Five scientific posters will illustrate the application of OGM in cancer research areas including hematological malignancies, homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control.

A sum of 8871590 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.95M shares. Bionano Genomics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.73 and dropped to a low of $0.671 until finishing in the latest session at $0.68.

The one-year BNGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.97. The average equity rating for BNGO stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $5.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

BNGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.83. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -37.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.91 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1950, while it was recorded at 0.7518 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8692 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bionano Genomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.09 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -476.93.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -42.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$327,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 27.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,240,256, which is approximately 7.507% of the company’s market cap and around 1.82% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,064,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.89 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.07 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 9.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 7,656,920 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,602,708 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 70,700,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,960,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 555,222 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,503,254 shares during the same period.