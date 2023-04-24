For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC], Analyst sees a rise to $1.60. What next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.99 at the close of the session, up 0.40%. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 7:11 AM that Amcor first flexible packaging company to offer certified-circular plastics in Australia and New Zealand.

Using its Exxtend™ technology, ExxonMobil offers certified-circular polymers with the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification that are identical to polymers made from conventional fossil feedstock. The certified-circular polymers can be used in existing applications, that otherwise require the use of virgin resins.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is now 22.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMC Stock saw the intraday high of $5.07 and lowest of $4.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.89, which means current price is +32.36% above from all time high which was touched on 02/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 36.53M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 13973234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $7.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 14.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.25, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $645 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,297,509, which is approximately 4.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,435,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.96 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $40.09 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -22.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 15,292,181 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 21,197,179 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 92,773,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,263,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,552,820 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,619,475 shares during the same period.