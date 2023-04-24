Fisker Inc. [FSR] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, down -38.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] closed the trading session at $4.45 on 04/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.265, while the highest price level was $4.55. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM that Fisker Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Results and Webcast.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles – today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 a.m. PT (8:00 a.m. ET). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, Chief Technology Officer; and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Fisker Inc.

The conference call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months thereafter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.79 percent and weekly performance of -11.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 9795425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4896.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.35. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -22.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.15 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.14, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$644,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

There are presently around $429 million, or 47.20% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 17,575,669, which is approximately 137.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,313,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.14 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.01 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly 20.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 22,507,310 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 9,471,464 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 64,399,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,378,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,238,972 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,618,549 shares during the same period.