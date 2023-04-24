First Republic Bank [FRC] moved up 2.74: Why It’s Important

First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] closed the trading session at $14.26 on 04/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.64, while the highest price level was $14.46. The company report on April 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM that First Republic Bank Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced it plans to release first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on April 24, 2023. First Republic Bank will conduct a conference call to share the results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

To access the conference call by telephone, please dial (877) 400-0505 and provide confirmation code 3782547 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial +1 (856) 344-9221 and provide the same confirmation code.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.30 percent and weekly performance of 8.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -89.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.96M shares, FRC reached to a volume of 23722564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Republic Bank [FRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRC shares is $53.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Republic Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for First Republic Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Republic Bank is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.48.

FRC stock trade performance evaluation

First Republic Bank [FRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.69. With this latest performance, FRC shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.31 for First Republic Bank [FRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.11, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 118.11 for the last 200 days.

First Republic Bank [FRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Republic Bank [FRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.68. First Republic Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.63.

Return on Total Capital for FRC is now 7.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Republic Bank [FRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.47. Additionally, FRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Republic Bank [FRC] managed to generate an average of $230,833 per employee.

First Republic Bank [FRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,489 million, or 97.20% of FRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,563,135, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,159,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.66 million in FRC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $146.06 million in FRC stock with ownership of nearly -16.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Republic Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC] by around 19,995,236 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 18,573,291 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 135,951,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,520,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRC stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,311,938 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 4,384,943 shares during the same period.