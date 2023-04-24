Farfetch Limited [FTCH] is -11.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on March 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM that Farfetch Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at www.farfetchinvestors.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company’s security holders may request a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements by visiting the “Investor Alerts & Contact Us” page in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s investor relations website.

A sum of 26467806 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.40M shares. Farfetch Limited shares reached a high of $4.33 and dropped to a low of $3.89 until finishing in the latest session at $4.20.

The one-year FTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.25. The average equity rating for FTCH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Farfetch Limited [FTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $9.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on FTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

FTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, FTCH shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 4.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farfetch Limited Fundamentals:

Farfetch Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,071 million, or 92.80% of FTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 46,960,424, which is approximately 1.212% of the company’s market cap and around 2.09% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 15,523,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.2 million in FTCH stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $52.07 million in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly -51.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Farfetch Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 68,079,864 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 113,721,728 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 73,178,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,980,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,265,682 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 51,356,616 shares during the same period.