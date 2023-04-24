DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock Upgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $17

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] jumped around 0.59 points on Friday, while shares priced at $21.97 at the close of the session, up 2.76%. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM that DraftKings to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023 and Host Conference Call on May 5, 2023.

DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning, Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s results and provide commentary on business performance. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 30, 2023.

DraftKings Inc. stock is now 92.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DKNG Stock saw the intraday high of $22.02 and lowest of $21.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.69, which means current price is +100.09% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.26M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 12645926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $24.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.67. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 24.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.77 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.64, while it was recorded at 21.03 for the last single week of trading, and 15.81 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 38.10%.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $5,688 million, or 58.20% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,263,897, which is approximately 1.826% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 23,931,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $525.77 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $337.11 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 6.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 35,025,664 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 36,938,005 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 186,948,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,912,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,208,414 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 22,967,594 shares during the same period.