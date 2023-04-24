ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] moved down -0.23: Why It’s Important

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] price plunged by -0.23 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM that ALD Automotive and ChargePoint Create New EV Charging Business to Accelerate Electrification.

ALD Automotive, a leading global sustainable mobility player, has signed an international agreement with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, to create a new EV charging business in Europe for international and local corporate clients. The joint initiative aims to create a unique electric Mobility Service Provider (eMSP) to accelerate corporate fleet electrification.

A sum of 8825095 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.92M shares. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $9.035 and dropped to a low of $8.72 until finishing in the latest session at $8.84.

The one-year CHPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.83. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $17.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $18, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 9.00 for the last single week of trading, and 12.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.02 and a Gross Margin at +15.87. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.73.

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -54.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.07. Additionally, CHPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,340 million, or 53.40% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 24,792,264, which is approximately -25.542% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,365,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.39 million in CHPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $115.8 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 24.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 18,121,286 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 21,635,335 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 111,807,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,563,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,340,247 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,940,859 shares during the same period.