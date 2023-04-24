C3.ai Inc. [AI] Stock trading around $20.06 per share: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] slipped around -0.65 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.06 at the close of the session, down -3.14%. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Wins IDC Smart Cities Award.

Based on C3 AI Law Enforcement, the winning public safety program aims to reduce case investigation and reporting timelines.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

C3 AI (NYSE: AI) congratulates our client, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, on being named a winner in the IDC Government Insights’ sixth annual Smart Cities North America Awards (SCNAA). The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office was recognized in the category of data-driven policing for implementing C3 AI Law Enforcement for analytics-powered public safety.

C3.ai Inc. stock is now 79.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AI Stock saw the intraday high of $21.05 and lowest of $19.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.68, which means current price is +91.50% above from all time high which was touched on 04/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.16M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 15307310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.67.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.36. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.38 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.53, while it was recorded at 21.80 for the last single week of trading, and 17.36 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $887 million, or 44.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,138,390, which is approximately 1.064% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,650,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.53 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $109.29 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -4.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 4,642,822 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 5,457,794 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 34,092,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,193,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,413,445 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,072,683 shares during the same period.