BMO Capital Markets lifts B2Gold Corp. [BTG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.10 at the close of the session, down -0.49%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that B2Gold Completes Acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

The Arrangement results in B2Gold acquiring Sabina’s 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada. The Back River Gold District consists of five mineral claims blocks along an 80 kilometre belt. The most advanced project in the district, Goose, is fully permitted, construction ready, and has been de-risked with significant infrastructure currently in place. B2Gold’s management team has strong northern construction expertise and experience to deliver the fully permitted Goose project and the financial resources to develop the significant gold resource endowment at the Back River Gold District into a large, long life mining complex.

B2Gold Corp. stock is now 14.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTG Stock saw the intraday high of $4.14 and lowest of $4.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.90, which means current price is +28.93% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.97M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 10845518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46.

How has BTG stock performed recently?

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

There are presently around $2,397 million, or 69.44% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 110,872,124, which is approximately 1.299% of the company’s market cap and around 1.08% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,041,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.97 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $157.98 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 38,310,069 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 23,898,894 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 522,465,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,674,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,734,639 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,629,843 shares during the same period.