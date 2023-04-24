Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Is Currently -1.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] price plunged by -1.60 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Bloom Energy to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on May 9, 2023 after market close. Bloom Energy’s management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on the same day to discuss these results.

Q1 2023 Conference Call and WebcastDate: May 9, 2023Time: 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ETDuration: 60 minutesLive Dial in: Domestic (404) 975-4839 | International +44 (204) 525-0658Participant Passcode: 984263Live webcast: https://investor.bloomenergy.com/.

A sum of 12412379 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. Bloom Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $18.17 and dropped to a low of $17.76 until finishing in the latest session at $17.85.

The one-year BE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.22. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $29.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $27, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.21, while it was recorded at 18.27 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.77 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.14.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -19.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.28. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$119,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,429 million, or 81.80% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,877,698, which is approximately -0.228% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 20,000,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.0 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $277.69 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly -4.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 11,419,479 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 11,317,346 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 113,321,157 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,057,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,382,252 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,156,362 shares during the same period.