Barclays lifts Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.985 during the day while it closed the day at $6.49. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 5:45 PM that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 19, 2023. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.fulltruckalliance.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., 16F, Building T2, SOHO Tianshan, No. 1717 Tianshan Road, Changning District, Shanghai, 200051, People’s Republic of China.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -11.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YMM stock has declined by -31.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.21% and lost -18.88% year-on date.

The market cap for YMM stock reached $7.74 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 944.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 11578179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $11.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on YMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

YMM stock trade performance evaluation

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.34. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.29, while it was recorded at 7.05 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.11 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.04.

Return on Total Capital for YMM is now -0.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, YMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 83,549,095 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 25,223,571 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 347,140,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,913,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,818,116 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,421,192 shares during the same period.