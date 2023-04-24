Atlantic Equities lifts Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] closed the trading session at $37.74 on 04/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.50, while the highest price level was $37.8528. The company report on April 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM that Comcast Corporation Announces Jeff Shell Is Leaving the Company.

Comcast today announced that the Company and Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal, have mutually agreed that Mr. Shell will depart effective immediately following the Company’s investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Mr. Shell said, “Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.92 percent and weekly performance of -0.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.89M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 13679361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $44.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on CMCSA stock. On December 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CMCSA shares from 30 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CMCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.31, while it was recorded at 38.02 for the last single week of trading, and 36.16 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 6.31%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $133,867 million, or 85.60% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,183,025, which is approximately -0.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.74% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 327,375,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.36 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.66 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,066 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 144,827,570 shares. Additionally, 1,079 investors decreased positions by around 214,299,951 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 3,187,960,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,547,088,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 235 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,364,819 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 40,412,694 shares during the same period.