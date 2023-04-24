Asset Entities Inc. [ASST] Revenue clocked in at $0.30 million, down -67.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Asset Entities Inc. [NASDAQ: ASST] closed the trading session at $1.15 on 04/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.0476, while the highest price level was $2.09. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Asset Entities Inc. Signs Iconic Music Producer and Executive Jeff Blue as Head of Entertainment.

Blue will Support the Marketing Team and Expansion Efforts for AE.360.DDM on Discord’s 560 Million Registered User Platform.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 536.31K shares, ASST reached to a volume of 12347728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asset Entities Inc. [ASST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asset Entities Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 82.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

ASST stock trade performance evaluation

Asset Entities Inc. [ASST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.50 for Asset Entities Inc. [ASST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5270, while it was recorded at 1.1030 for the last single week of trading.

Asset Entities Inc. [ASST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Asset Entities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.