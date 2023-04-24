Apple Inc. [AAPL] is 27.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.12%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:30 AM that Apple Saket will open this Thursday, April 20, in New Delhi.

Delhi’s first Apple Store will offer personalized support and unique experiences for customers to discover Apple technology.

Apple® today previewed Apple Saket, a new store located in India’s thriving capital of New Delhi. Apple Saket will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from team members, and participate in free Today at Apple® sessions to learn how to get the most out of their devices.

Over the last 12 months, AAPL stock dropped by -1.32%. The one-year Apple Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.21. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2636.73 billion, with 15.89 billion shares outstanding and 15.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 63.65M shares, AAPL stock reached a trading volume of 58337340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $170.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $158 to $168. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $199, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On March 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 175 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.57, while it was recorded at 166.20 for the last single week of trading, and 150.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 62.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.45. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $608,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AAPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.12%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,547,505 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,278,250,538, which is approximately 0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,029,208,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.84 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $147.72 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,936 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 253,276,559 shares. Additionally, 2,425 investors decreased positions by around 223,319,727 shares, while 255 investors held positions by with 8,901,084,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,377,681,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 287 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,502,812 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 10,968,967 shares during the same period.