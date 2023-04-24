Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Revenue clocked in at $513.98 billion, up 27.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 3.03% on the last trading session, reaching $106.96 price per share at the time. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM that Amazon Announces Anti-Counterfeiting Exchange to Help Eliminate Counterfeits Across the Retail Industry.

Private sector partnership makes shopping safer and protects U.S. consumers, brands, and rights owners from counterfeiters.

Multiple private sector companies are regularly sharing information on confirmed counterfeiters, helping ensure they can’t start selling anywhere else.

Amazon.com Inc. represents 10.22 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1064.88 billion with the latest information. AMZN stock price has been found in the range of $105.08 to $108.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 63.18M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 86774184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $132.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $135 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $142 to $171, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock. On January 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 140 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.03.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.29, while it was recorded at 104.02 for the last single week of trading, and 107.00 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $638,627 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 712,070,069, which is approximately 1.499% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 594,720,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.61 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $35.97 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 2,073 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 326,812,063 shares. Additionally, 2,014 investors decreased positions by around 342,076,934 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 5,301,816,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,970,705,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 301 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,945,760 shares, while 222 institutional investors sold positions of 29,992,542 shares during the same period.