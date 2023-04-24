Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Revenue clocked in at $1.25 billion, up 13.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] gained 0.64% or 0.07 points to close at $10.99 with a heavy trading volume of 9055734 shares. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Affirm to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on May 9, 2023.

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it will publish its third quarter fiscal year 2023 shareholder letter, including its financial results, on its investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/ on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer.

A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

It opened the trading session at $10.97, the shares rose to $11.415 and dropped to $10.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFRM points out that the company has recorded -38.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.71M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 9055734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $13.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $13, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

Trading performance analysis for AFRM stock

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 11.32 for the last single week of trading, and 17.51 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.54. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$277,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $1,834 million, or 83.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 25,657,975, which is approximately -6.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,219,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.21 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $206.55 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 9.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 15,232,012 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 24,380,098 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 127,294,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,906,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,483,191 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 8,198,914 shares during the same period.