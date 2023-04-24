Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock Resumed by Raymond James analyst, price target now $100

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] price plunged by -1.86 percent to reach at -$1.68. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AMD Bolsters Embedded Portfolio with New Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series Processors for Networking Solutions.

“Zen 3” powered Ryzen Embedded family offers mid-range scalable performance solution for space-and power-constrained networking applications.

A sum of 41118264 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 61.52M shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares reached a high of $89.80 and dropped to a low of $88.055 until finishing in the latest session at $88.43.

The one-year AMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.46. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $98.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $88, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 46.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.36, while it was recorded at 89.63 for the last single week of trading, and 78.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $52,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 8.21%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96,949 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 136,198,548, which is approximately 1.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,838,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.69 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.65 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 880 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 99,205,652 shares. Additionally, 842 investors decreased positions by around 103,995,041 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 893,134,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,096,334,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 259 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,577,616 shares, while 182 institutional investors sold positions of 10,459,176 shares during the same period.