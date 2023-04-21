Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] is -26.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, down -3.57%. The company report on March 8, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Yatsen Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 8, 2023.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock is now -26.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YSG Stock saw the intraday high of $1.14 and lowest of $1.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.20, which means current price is +1.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 4703997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has YSG stock performed recently?

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -26.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.50 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3958, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3319 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.06 and a Gross Margin at +67.96. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.00.

Return on Total Capital for YSG is now -15.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.81. Additionally, YSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.09.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Insider trade positions for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]

There are presently around $108 million, or 25.50% of YSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YSG stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 34,939,200, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.08% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,767,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.42 million in YSG stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $14.71 million in YSG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 4,232,609 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 5,626,219 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 86,807,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,666,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,994,391 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 23,915 shares during the same period.