William Blair slashes price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] – find out why.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] surged by $9.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $510.66 during the day while it closed the day at $505.58. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Costco currently operates 850 warehouses, including 585 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 14 in Australia, four in Spain, three in China, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

Costco Wholesale Corporation stock has also gained 1.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COST stock has inclined by 7.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.83% and gained 10.75% year-on date.

The market cap for COST stock reached $227.22 billion, with 443.88 million shares outstanding and 441.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, COST reached a trading volume of 2934819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $547.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $510, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on COST stock. On December 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COST shares from 550 to 520.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 8.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 57.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

COST stock trade performance evaluation

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.54. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.19 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 491.97, while it was recorded at 496.75 for the last single week of trading, and 499.75 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.57.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 25.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.20. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] managed to generate an average of $19,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 112.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.68.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 9.28%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $149,842 million, or 69.10% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,567,517, which is approximately 1.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,967,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.87 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.51 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly 2.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,435 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 14,800,080 shares. Additionally, 1,258 investors decreased positions by around 10,846,020 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 276,437,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,083,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 252 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,780,745 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 702,238 shares during the same period.