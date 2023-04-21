William Blair lifts Cloudflare Inc. [NET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $62.82 during the day while it closed the day at $62.41. The company report on April 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cloudflare Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Investor Day.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (877) 400-4517 from the United States or (332) 251-2620 internationally with conference ID 3723782.

Cloudflare Inc. stock has also loss -3.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NET stock has inclined by 46.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.56% and gained 38.04% year-on date.

The market cap for NET stock reached $20.68 billion, with 328.96 million shares outstanding and 282.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 3754966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $69.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on NET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98.

NET stock trade performance evaluation

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 8.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.99, while it was recorded at 63.82 for the last single week of trading, and 55.08 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.51 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.83.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.75. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] managed to generate an average of -$60,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cloudflare Inc. [NET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cloudflare Inc. go to 47.40%.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,220 million, or 86.60% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 31,352,114, which is approximately -5.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 26,335,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in NET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.63 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly 2.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 23,845,417 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 15,322,212 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 202,911,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,079,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,672,199 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,221,826 shares during the same period.