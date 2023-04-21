why Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.40

Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE: TALO] traded at a low on 04/20/23, posting a -4.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.98. The company report on April 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM that Talos Energy to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 8, 2023 and Host Earnings Conference Call on May 9, 2023.

Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) intends to release first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 8, 2023, after the U.S. financial market closes. In addition to this release, Talos will host a conference call, broadcast live over the internet, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

Listeners can access the conference call through a webcast link on the Company’s website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/default.aspx. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 348-8927 (U.S. toll-free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll-free), or (412) 902-4263 (international). Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference until May 16, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using access code 4517185.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3601377 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Talos Energy Inc. stands at 4.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.14%.

The market cap for TALO stock reached $1.75 billion, with 82.60 million shares outstanding and 69.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, TALO reached a trading volume of 3601377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALO shares is $24.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Talos Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on TALO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for TALO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TALO stock performed recently?

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.73. With this latest performance, TALO shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.48, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 18.21 for the last 200 days.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.56 and a Gross Margin at +52.65. Talos Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.12.

Return on Total Capital for TALO is now 39.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.85. Additionally, TALO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] managed to generate an average of $875,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Talos Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]

There are presently around $1,197 million, or 97.70% of TALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALO stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 12,291,914, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,675,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.61 million in TALO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $93.33 million in TALO stock with ownership of nearly -3.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talos Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE:TALO] by around 9,479,060 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 7,200,355 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 64,943,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,623,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,099,225 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,868,746 shares during the same period.