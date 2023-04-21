why Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.45

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ATEC] price plunged by -0.06 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM that ATEC Announces $60 Million Underwritten Offering.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today the pricing of an underwritten registered offering of 4,285,715 shares of common stock (the “Shares”) at an offering price of $14.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $60 million. The offering is expected to close on or about April 21, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

TD Cowen is acting as sole book-runner for the offering.

A sum of 3894550 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 908.47K shares. Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $17.13 and dropped to a low of $15.93 until finishing in the latest session at $16.37.

The one-year ATEC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.84. The average equity rating for ATEC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEC shares is $19.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphatec Holdings Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26.

ATEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, ATEC shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.25, while it was recorded at 15.94 for the last single week of trading, and 11.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alphatec Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.69. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.36.

Return on Total Capital for ATEC is now -28.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -338.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.03. Additionally, ATEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] managed to generate an average of -$215,814 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ATEC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphatec Holdings Inc. go to 12.00%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. [ATEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $899 million, or 51.00% of ATEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,039,615, which is approximately 1.93% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,664,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.03 million in ATEC stocks shares; and FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $47.93 million in ATEC stock with ownership of nearly -1.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphatec Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Alphatec Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ATEC] by around 10,886,779 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 7,414,217 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 36,571,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,872,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,100,857 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,725,898 shares during the same period.