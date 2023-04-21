why Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.95

Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE: ALK] price plunged by -0.21 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Alaska Air Group reports first quarter 2023 results.

Productivity improves 6% and pilot training throughput doubles over prior year;.

A sum of 3307322 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.64M shares. Alaska Air Group Inc. shares reached a high of $44.39 and dropped to a low of $42.98 until finishing in the latest session at $43.56.

The one-year ALK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.69. The average equity rating for ALK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALK shares is $61.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alaska Air Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $54 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Alaska Air Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Air Group Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ALK Stock Performance Analysis:

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, ALK shares gained by 7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.56, while it was recorded at 42.86 for the last single week of trading, and 44.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alaska Air Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ALK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alaska Air Group Inc. go to 19.43%.

Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,482 million, or 79.90% of ALK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,571,902, which is approximately 1.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,283,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.92 million in ALK stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $303.62 million in ALK stock with ownership of nearly 7.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

248 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Air Group Inc. [NYSE:ALK] by around 9,766,785 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 5,002,320 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 87,912,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,681,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALK stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 616,850 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,886,663 shares during the same period.