Wells Fargo lifts Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: ISRG] slipped around -1.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $297.41 at the close of the session, down -0.39%.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock is now 12.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISRG Stock saw the intraday high of $302.23 and lowest of $296.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 308.00, which means current price is +33.58% above from all time high which was touched on 04/19/23.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ISRG reached a trading volume of 2808135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISRG shares is $277.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $300 to $325. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $285 to $315, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on ISRG stock. On April 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ISRG shares from 305 to 309.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuitive Surgical Inc. is set at 7.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISRG in the course of the last twelve months was 108.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has ISRG stock performed recently?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.57. With this latest performance, ISRG shares gained by 20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.23 for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.44, while it was recorded at 280.23 for the last single week of trading, and 237.21 for the last 200 days.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.35 and a Gross Margin at +67.30. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for ISRG is now 13.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.85. Additionally, ISRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG] managed to generate an average of $109,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuitive Surgical Inc. go to 14.49%.

Insider trade positions for Intuitive Surgical Inc. [ISRG]

There are presently around $88,007 million, or 86.60% of ISRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,425,186, which is approximately 0.484% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,447,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.49 billion in ISRG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $6.23 billion in ISRG stock with ownership of nearly -14.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 677 institutional holders increased their position in Intuitive Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:ISRG] by around 20,592,134 shares. Additionally, 661 investors decreased positions by around 19,849,489 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 254,319,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,760,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISRG stock had 217 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,861,819 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 2,237,096 shares during the same period.