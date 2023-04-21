Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.72%. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM that Alexander’s Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), the manager which conducts Alexander’s operations, announced it will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). On the call, information concerning Alexander’s may be discussed.

Over the last 12 months, VNO stock dropped by -63.20%. The one-year Vornado Realty Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.58. The average equity rating for VNO stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.00 billion, with 191.78 million shares outstanding and 176.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, VNO stock reached a trading volume of 3497171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Underperform rating on VNO stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for VNO shares from 25 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.71.

VNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, VNO shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.14 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.57, while it was recorded at 15.31 for the last single week of trading, and 23.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vornado Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.70 and a Gross Margin at +23.42. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.25.

Return on Total Capital for VNO is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.87. Additionally, VNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] managed to generate an average of -$110,145 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

VNO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,796 million, or 87.20% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,631,207, which is approximately 0.998% of the company’s market cap and around 8.08% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.21 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $254.12 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly -7.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 29,185,766 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 20,641,995 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 123,208,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,036,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,475,484 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,639,697 shares during the same period.