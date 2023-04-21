Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] traded at a low on 04/20/23, posting a -5.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.63. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Confluent to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 03, 2023.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 03, 2023. Confluent will host a live video webcast to discuss the results.

Video Webcast InformationDate: Wednesday, May 03, 2023Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ETWebcast: https://investors.confluent.io.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3283385 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Confluent Inc. stands at 4.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.87%.

The market cap for CFLT stock reached $6.84 billion, with 286.80 million shares outstanding and 146.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 3283385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $29.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

How has CFLT stock performed recently?

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.93. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.91, while it was recorded at 24.50 for the last single week of trading, and 24.40 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.77 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -23.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.16. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] managed to generate an average of -$163,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $3,307 million, or 78.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 14,679,584, which is approximately 0.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 12,995,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.88 million in CFLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $306.14 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 12.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 28,962,044 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 14,513,715 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 88,823,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,298,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,142,087 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,884,372 shares during the same period.