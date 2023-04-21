Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Calix Inc. [CALX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Calix Inc. [NYSE: CALX] traded at a low on 04/20/23, posting a -2.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.19.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3544072 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Calix Inc. stands at 6.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.87%.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The market cap for CALX stock reached $3.20 billion, with 65.56 million shares outstanding and 57.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 735.96K shares, CALX reached a trading volume of 3544072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Calix Inc. [CALX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALX shares is $82.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Calix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Calix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on CALX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calix Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CALX in the course of the last twelve months was 244.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has CALX stock performed recently?

Calix Inc. [CALX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.17. With this latest performance, CALX shares dropped by -10.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for Calix Inc. [CALX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.45, while it was recorded at 48.98 for the last single week of trading, and 58.21 for the last 200 days.

Calix Inc. [CALX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calix Inc. [CALX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.06 and a Gross Margin at +49.87. Calix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.73.

Return on Total Capital for CALX is now 8.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calix Inc. [CALX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.88. Additionally, CALX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calix Inc. [CALX] managed to generate an average of $28,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Calix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Calix Inc. [CALX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calix Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Calix Inc. [CALX]

There are presently around $2,622 million, or 84.80% of CALX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,775,942, which is approximately 2.516% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,641,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.44 million in CALX stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $110.35 million in CALX stock with ownership of nearly 32.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Calix Inc. [NYSE:CALX] by around 5,255,115 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 5,708,618 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 43,136,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,100,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALX stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,483,191 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 929,537 shares during the same period.