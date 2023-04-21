Wall Street Analyst Initiated Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.04%. The company report on April 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Invitation Homes Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) will release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Monday, May 1, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Over the last 12 months, INVH stock dropped by -22.89%. The one-year Invitation Homes Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.94. The average equity rating for INVH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.31 billion, with 611.45 million shares outstanding and 610.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, INVH stock reached a trading volume of 3730993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $34.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $33 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $32, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 73.47.

INVH Stock Performance Analysis:

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.18 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.48, while it was recorded at 32.96 for the last single week of trading, and 33.29 for the last 200 days.

INVH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 13.04%.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,129 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,242,458, which is approximately 0.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 77,392,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.97 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 1.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

238 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 30,079,967 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 28,150,278 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 576,462,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 634,692,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,492,481 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 6,434,472 shares during the same period.