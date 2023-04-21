Wall Street Analyst Initiated agilon health inc. [AGL]. What else is Wall St. saying

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.97%. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM that agilon health Sets Date to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 for U.S. participants and +1 (929) 526-1599 for international participants and referencing participant code 763252. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

Over the last 12 months, AGL stock rose by 9.34%. The one-year agilon health inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.06. The average equity rating for AGL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.02 billion, with 412.15 million shares outstanding and 407.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, AGL stock reached a trading volume of 2907593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $29.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AGL stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGL shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

AGL Stock Performance Analysis:

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.97. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -10.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.90, while it was recorded at 27.12 for the last single week of trading, and 22.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into agilon health inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +3.64. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for AGL is now -10.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, agilon health inc. [AGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.48. Additionally, AGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, agilon health inc. [AGL] managed to generate an average of -$143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

agilon health inc. [AGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,462 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 194,611,308, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 46,671,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in AGL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.02 billion in AGL stock with ownership of nearly -6.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 17,992,317 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 9,406,808 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 404,157,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,557,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,245,306 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,194,597 shares during the same period.