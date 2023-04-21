Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. [SNSE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SNSE] gained 4.02% or 0.07 points to close at $1.81 with a heavy trading volume of 2574126 shares.

It opened the trading session at $1.83, the shares rose to $1.926 and dropped to $1.6201, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNSE points out that the company has recorded 24.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 35.16K shares, SNSE reached to a volume of 2574126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. [SNSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNSE shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNSE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $30 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SNSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

Trading performance analysis for SNSE stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. [SNSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.30. With this latest performance, SNSE shares gained by 27.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. [SNSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4926, while it was recorded at 1.6780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6304 for the last 200 days.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. [SNSE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.78.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. [SNSE]

There are presently around $5 million, or 20.90% of SNSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNSE stocks are: NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,155,561, which is approximately 178.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 573,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 million in SNSE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.3 million in SNSE stock with ownership of nearly -16.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SNSE] by around 842,722 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,091,388 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 716,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,650,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNSE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 84,077 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 762,217 shares during the same period.