United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] is 12.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] slipped around -1.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $194.98 at the close of the session, down -0.54%. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that UPS To Release First-Quarter 2023 Results On Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2023 first-quarter results on April 25, 2023, at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call to discuss the results. This call will be open to the public via a live webcast.

United Parcel Service Inc. stock is now 12.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UPS Stock saw the intraday high of $197.80 and lowest of $194.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 209.39, which means current price is +23.71% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 3309987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $194.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $197 to $220, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on UPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has UPS stock performed recently?

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, UPS shares gained by 4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.80, while it was recorded at 194.26 for the last single week of trading, and 182.62 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 3.99%.

Insider trade positions for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,182 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 21,246,286 shares. Additionally, 894 investors decreased positions by around 22,495,974 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 474,193,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,935,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 224 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,996,887 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 1,683,461 shares during the same period.