United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC] moved up 62.42: Why It’s Important

United Insurance Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: UIHC] surged by $1.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.8999 during the day while it closed the day at $2.68. The company report on March 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that United Insurance Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022.

Company to Host Quarterly Conference Call at 5:00 P.M. ET on March 2, 2023.

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with an investor presentation that is available on the Company’s website at investors.upcinsurance.com/Presentations.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -19.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UIHC stock has inclined by 47.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 430.59% and gained 152.83% year-on date.

The market cap for UIHC stock reached $120.31 million, with 43.08 million shares outstanding and 19.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 461.54K shares, UIHC reached a trading volume of 15858683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $17, while Wells Fargo kept a Market Perform rating on UIHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Insurance Holdings Corp. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for UIHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

UIHC stock trade performance evaluation

United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.52. With this latest performance, UIHC shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 430.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UIHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.66 for United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3900, while it was recorded at 2.5600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2800 for the last 200 days.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.36. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.76.

Return on Total Capital for UIHC is now -211.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -707.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.97.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UIHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Insurance Holdings Corp. go to 20.00%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. [UIHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 14.70% of UIHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UIHC stocks are: TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,774,648, which is approximately -2.491% of the company’s market cap and around 55.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 574,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.95 million in UIHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.6 million in UIHC stock with ownership of nearly -45.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Insurance Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:UIHC] by around 129,132 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,991,559 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,191,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,311,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UIHC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,777 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 397,167 shares during the same period.