Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Is Currently -2.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] plunged by -$1.58 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $59.2093 during the day while it closed the day at $57.38. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Twilio to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that its first quarter 2023 results will be released on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/unKcrkys. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or (647) 362-9199 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 80378 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 16, 2023.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com), its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Twilio Inc. stock has also loss -4.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWLO stock has inclined by 10.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.42% and gained 17.20% year-on date.

The market cap for TWLO stock reached $10.79 billion, with 185.02 million shares outstanding and 173.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 3070385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $84.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $140 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on TWLO stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 100 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.10.

TWLO stock trade performance evaluation

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.12, while it was recorded at 59.26 for the last single week of trading, and 65.65 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,406 million, or 85.20% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,537,284, which is approximately 2.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,262,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.05 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $441.03 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -25.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

304 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 23,899,633 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 28,725,586 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 89,942,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,567,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,173,506 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 13,491,170 shares during the same period.