Toast Inc. [TOST] fell -1.39% so far this year. What now?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] slipped around -0.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.78 at the close of the session, down -1.50%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Toast Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Toast will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 to discuss the results. The news release with financial results and a link to the conference call will be accessible at the Toast investor relations website: https://investors.toasttab.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on Toast’s investor relations website.

Toast Inc. stock is now -1.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOST Stock saw the intraday high of $18.225 and lowest of $17.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.03, which means current price is +12.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 2855819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $22.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on TOST stock. On February 21, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TOST shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.60, while it was recorded at 17.75 for the last single week of trading, and 18.58 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc. [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc. [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

There are presently around $5,413 million, or 79.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,594,332, which is approximately 4.309% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,766,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.14 million in TOST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $431.88 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 89.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 75,038,331 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 39,666,288 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 185,178,808 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 299,883,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,200,246 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,381,520 shares during the same period.