The Southern Company [SO] Stock trading around $73.02 per share: What’s Next?

The Southern Company [NYSE: SO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.77%.

Over the last 12 months, SO stock dropped by -4.26%. The one-year The Southern Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.73. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.09 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, SO stock reached a trading volume of 3608406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $71.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for The Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for The Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on SO stock. On October 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SO shares from 63 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Southern Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, SO shares gained by 8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.74 for The Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.67, while it was recorded at 72.54 for the last single week of trading, and 70.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Southern Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Southern Company [SO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.14. The Southern Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for SO is now 6.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Southern Company [SO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.47. Additionally, SO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Southern Company [SO] managed to generate an average of $127,617 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.The Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

SO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Southern Company go to 7.30%.

The Southern Company [SO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,279 million, or 63.50% of SO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,914,225, which is approximately 3.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,961,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.89 billion in SO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.75 billion in SO stock with ownership of nearly 0.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Southern Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 920 institutional holders increased their position in The Southern Company [NYSE:SO] by around 37,626,991 shares. Additionally, 639 investors decreased positions by around 24,909,032 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 628,018,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 690,554,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SO stock had 186 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,231,830 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 6,178,970 shares during the same period.