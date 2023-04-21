The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Revenue clocked in at $603.50 million, down -8.80% YTD: What’s Next?

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.72%. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM that The RealReal Announces Timing of Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results. Investors and analysts can access the call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa37d935bbc144ea8a6d4a4398f35639b. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com.

Over the last 12 months, REAL stock dropped by -84.08%. The one-year The RealReal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.96. The average equity rating for REAL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $114.10 million, with 98.58 million shares outstanding and 94.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, REAL stock reached a trading volume of 3363703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The RealReal Inc. [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $2.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $3, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on REAL stock. On August 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for REAL shares from 7 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

REAL Stock Performance Analysis:

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3324, while it was recorded at 1.1760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7263 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The RealReal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.27 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.55.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -37.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.52. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$56,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

REAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70 million, or 75.70% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,321,277, which is approximately -7.796% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,155,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.13 million in REAL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $4.99 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 24.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 9,845,646 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 14,220,251 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 34,588,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,654,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,671,104 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,756,081 shares during the same period.