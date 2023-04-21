Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] Revenue clocked in at $94.20 million, up 24.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] price surged by 1.55 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Terran Orbital’s Scott Bennett to Present at Arizona Space Summit.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Scott Bennett, will present at the Arizona Space Summit at Arizona State University on Thursday, April 6 at 12:00 p.m. PT.

A sum of 2630720 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.71M shares. Terran Orbital Corporation shares reached a high of $2.005 and dropped to a low of $1.85 until finishing in the latest session at $1.97.

The one-year LLAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.04. The average equity rating for LLAP stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10.

LLAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 23.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9792, while it was recorded at 1.9160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6578 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Terran Orbital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91.

Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

LLAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $139 million, or 41.30% of LLAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 19,837,629, which is approximately -9.039% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, holding 13,206,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.62 million in LLAP stocks shares; and STONE POINT WEALTH LLC, currently with $13.01 million in LLAP stock with ownership of nearly -3.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terran Orbital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE:LLAP] by around 13,082,742 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,238,351 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 54,548,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,869,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLAP stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,860,147 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 208,721 shares during the same period.