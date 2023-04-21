Telefonica S.A. [TEF] moved down -1.34: Why It’s Important

Telefonica S.A. [NYSE: TEF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.34% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.56%.

Over the last 12 months, TEF stock dropped by -14.07%. The one-year Telefonica S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.22. The average equity rating for TEF stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.64 billion, with 5.70 billion shares outstanding and 5.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 902.25K shares, TEF stock reached a trading volume of 3664379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Telefonica S.A. [TEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEF shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Telefonica S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Telefonica S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica S.A. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TEF Stock Performance Analysis:

Telefonica S.A. [TEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, TEF shares gained by 8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.91 for Telefonica S.A. [TEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telefonica S.A. Fundamentals:

Telefonica S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TEF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica S.A. go to 15.90%.

Telefonica S.A. [TEF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $317 million, or 1.20% of TEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEF stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,796,382, which is approximately -3.687% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 6,660,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.91 million in TEF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.56 million in TEF stock with ownership of nearly -0.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

91 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica S.A. [NYSE:TEF] by around 7,153,376 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,220,469 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 58,320,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,694,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEF stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 643,779 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 274,076 shares during the same period.