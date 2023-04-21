Stifel slashes price target on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] – find out why.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] loss -4.73% on the last trading session, reaching $96.71 price per share at the time.

Philip Morris International Inc. represents 1.55 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $150.52 billion with the latest information. PM stock price has been found in the range of $95.96 to $98.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 9044690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $113.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $109 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $106 to $116, while UBS kept a Buy rating on PM stock. On January 25, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PM shares from 95 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 78.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.18, while it was recorded at 99.79 for the last single week of trading, and 96.59 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 43.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.62. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 6.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

There are presently around $120,906 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,134,252, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 102,158,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.37 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.21 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 21.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,020 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 70,351,025 shares. Additionally, 807 investors decreased positions by around 57,803,279 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 1,062,920,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,191,074,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,734,026 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 4,890,952 shares during the same period.